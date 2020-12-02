 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 62, Lafayette 34
1234Final
De Smet1115181862
Lafayette12610634
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet1-00-062/6234/34
Lafayette0-20-094/94131/131
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)19621-23
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)11214-44
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)10500-31
Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)84002
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)63002
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)3010-21
Shane Ford (#5, 6-1, SG, Jr.)30100
Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)21000
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)90301
Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Sr.)7105-60
Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)60202
Michael Henneberry (#24, 6-6, F, Sr.)6202-22
Evan Boillat (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)42001
Josh Dennis (#25, 6-0, G, So.)21000
