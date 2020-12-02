Box: De Smet 62, Lafayette 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|11
|15
|18
|18
|62
|Lafayette
|12
|6
|10
|6
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|1-0
|0-0
|62/62
|34/34
|Lafayette
|0-2
|0-0
|94/94
|131/131
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-2
|3
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-4
|4
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-3
|1
|Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
|Shane Ford (#5, 6-1, SG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|0
|Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Michael Henneberry (#24, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Evan Boillat (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Josh Dennis (#25, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
