Box: De Smet 63, Lafayette 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|9
|13
|6
|6
|34
|De Smet
|20
|12
|18
|13
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|7-10
|2-0
|928/55
|1015/60
|De Smet
|9-5
|1-3
|863/51
|697/41
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shane Ford (#13, 6-1, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0