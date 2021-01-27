 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 63, Lafayette 34
Box: De Smet 63, Lafayette 34

1234Final
Lafayette9136634
De Smet2012181363
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-102-0928/551015/60
De Smet9-51-3863/51697/41
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)12502-20
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)114100
Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)105000
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)10311-20
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)63000
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)51100
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)51100
Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)21000
Shane Ford (#13, 6-1, SG, Jr.)21000
