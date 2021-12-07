Box: De Smet 65, Cardinal Ritter 56

|1
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|De Smet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|3-3
|0-0
|378/63
|365/61
|De Smet
|3-1
|0-0
|293/49
|215/36
|Cardinal Ritter
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|32
|1
|8
|6-6
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-2
|0
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
