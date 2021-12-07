 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: De Smet 65, Cardinal Ritter 56
0 comments

Box: De Smet 65, Cardinal Ritter 56

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Cardinal Ritter000056
De Smet000065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter3-30-0378/63365/61
De Smet3-10-0293/49215/36
Cardinal Ritter
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)32186-60
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)20622-20
Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)51100
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)4102-30
Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)21000
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News