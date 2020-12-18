Box: De Smet 67, Vianney 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|12
|16
|12
|9
|49
|De Smet
|19
|19
|16
|13
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|1-2
|0-2
|184/61
|212/71
|De Smet
|3-1
|1-0
|255/85
|212/71
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Lattimore (#11, 5-11, Sr.)
|13
|2-5
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|Luke Schueler (#5, 6-2, Sr.)
|10
|3-5
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|Bobby Braun (#50, 6-4, Sr.)
|7
|3-9
|0
|1-2
|5
|Gabe Ducey (#24, 6-6, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|1
|Charlie Schmitz (#15, 6-0, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|2
|Gabe Anderson (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-7
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-5
|0
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-8
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.