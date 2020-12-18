 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 67, Vianney 49
Box: De Smet 67, Vianney 49

1234Final
Vianney121612949
De Smet1919161367
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney1-20-2184/61212/71
De Smet3-11-0255/85212/71
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Lattimore (#11, 5-11, Sr.)132-53-50-10
Luke Schueler (#5, 6-2, Sr.)103-51-31-23
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, Jr.)81-32-302
Bobby Braun (#50, 6-4, Sr.)73-901-25
Gabe Ducey (#24, 6-6, Sr.)602-201
Charlie Schmitz (#15, 6-0, Jr.)301-102
Gabe Anderson (#22, 6-3, Sr.)21-5002
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)183400
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)13314-70
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)13314-50
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)7112-20
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)7203-80
Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)42000
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)3010-10
Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-3, SF, Sr.)2100-10
