Box: De Smet 70, Granite City 37

1234Final
Granite City7981337
De Smet2116231070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City15-120-01389/511409/52
De Smet15-62-31475/551112/41

Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)168000
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)123200
Riley Massey (#15, 6-0, G, Fr.)102200
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)8302-30
Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)81200
Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)51100
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)42000
Shane Ford (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)30100
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)2002-20
Trent Massey (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
