Box: De Smet 70, Granite City 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|7
|9
|8
|13
|37
|De Smet
|21
|16
|23
|10
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|15-12
|0-0
|1389/51
|1409/52
|De Smet
|15-6
|2-3
|1475/55
|1112/41
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shane Ford (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Trent Massey (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0