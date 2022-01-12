 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: De Smet 74, SLUH 58
Box: De Smet 74, SLUH 58

1234Final
SLUH221118758
De Smet1624142074
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH9-31-1737/61640/53
De Smet9-42-1951/79709/59
SLUH
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)351029-100
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)14413-40
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)11403-60
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)9212-20
Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)51100
