Box: De Smet 74, SLUH 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|22
|11
|18
|7
|58
|De Smet
|16
|24
|14
|20
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|9-3
|1-1
|737/61
|640/53
|De Smet
|9-4
|2-1
|951/79
|709/59
|SLUH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|35
|10
|2
|9-10
|0
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|0
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
