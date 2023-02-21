|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|18
|22
|13
|22
|75
|Whitfield
|16
|13
|19
|19
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|19-6
|5-2
|1451/58
|1276/51
|Whitfield
|11-13
|0-0
|1339/54
|1307/52
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|28
|7
|3
|5-5
|0
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|0
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-5
|0
|D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ta'Shawn Henton (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dillon Duff (#3, 6-4, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.