Box: De Smet 81, Vianney 50
1234Final
De Smet2616201981
Vianney71519950
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet4-11-0374/75265/53
Vianney5-20-1556/111481/96
De Smet
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)144203
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)10017-91
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)8113-44
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)72102
Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)60202
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)30102
Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)21002
