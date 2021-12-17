Box: De Smet 81, Vianney 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|26
|16
|20
|19
|81
|Vianney
|7
|15
|19
|9
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|4-1
|1-0
|374/75
|265/53
|Vianney
|5-2
|0-1
|556/111
|481/96
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|10
|0
|1
|7-9
|1
|Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|4
|Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Charlie Spoonhour (#1, 5-10, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Aiden Rush (#35, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.