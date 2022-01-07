 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: De Smet 88, Althoff 52
Box: De Smet 88, Althoff 52

1234Final
Althoff191015852
De Smet1728261788
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff2-130-3797/53965/64
De Smet8-31-0798/53569/38
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)246-74-700
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)208-1204-60
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)147-900-20
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)83-60-12-20
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)63-5000
Shane Ford (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)51-21-200
Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)51-21-200
Jacob Bookout (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-20-100
Riley Massey (#15, 6-0, G, Fr.)21-10-100
