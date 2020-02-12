Box: De Smet 77, Granite City 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|10
|10
|14
|20
|54
|De Smet
|18
|18
|17
|24
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|11-13
|0-0
|1327/55
|1350/56
|De Smet
|18-5
|4-1
|1349/56
|1111/46
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)
|14
|4-4
|0
|6-8
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)
|14
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|0
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, Jr.)
|10
|0
|2-3
|4-4
|0
|Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|0
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)
|9
|0-4
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|8
|2-6
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-5, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-1
|0
|Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0