Box: De Smet 77, Granite City 54
1234Final
Granite City1010142054
De Smet1818172477
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City11-130-01327/551350/56
De Smet18-54-11349/561111/46
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)144-406-80
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)144-62-500
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, Jr.)1002-34-40
Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)903-500
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)90-42-33-60
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)82-60-14-60
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-5, So.)42-400-10
Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)30-21-100
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, Fr.)301-100
Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)21-1000
Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-2, Jr.)100-11-20
