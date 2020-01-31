Box: De Smet 52, Hazelwood Central 47
1234Final
Hazelwood Central000047
De Smet000052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central9-80-0959/56940/55
De Smet14-52-11097/65901/53
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)195-102-43-40
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)103-50-14-40
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)72-20-13-50
Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)72-21-30-10
Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)51-40-13-50
Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)21-2000
Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)21-200-20
