Box: De Smet 52, Hazelwood Central 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|De Smet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|9-8
|0-0
|959/56
|940/55
|De Smet
|14-5
|2-1
|1097/65
|901/53
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|19
|5-10
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)
|10
|3-5
|0-1
|4-4
|0
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|0