Box: De Smet 68, Lafayette 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|12
|3
|33
|De Smet
|13
|24
|18
|13
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|9-7
|1-0
|778/49
|818/51
|De Smet
|13-5
|2-1
|1045/65
|854/53
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-4
|0
|Sam Murray (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|4
|Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kevin Beaver (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Drake Hueckel (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|22
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|1
|Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|3
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2