Box: De Smet 68, Lafayette 33
1234Final
Lafayette10812333
De Smet1324181368
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette9-71-0778/49818/51
De Smet13-52-11045/65854/53
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)8120-40
Sam Murray (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)63000
Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)5110-11
Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)42002
Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)4102-34
Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)30101
Kevin Beaver (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-20
Drake Hueckel (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)1001-20
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)225400
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)12404-61
Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)9401-33
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)8302-32
Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)60203
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, Jr.)60200
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, Fr.)30101
Michael Skoff (#33, 6-5, Sr.)21002
