Box: De Smet 70, Liberty (Wentzville) 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|11
|9
|3
|35
|De Smet
|21
|19
|19
|11
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-12
|1-2
|678/48
|889/64
|De Smet
|12-5
|2-1
|977/70
|821/59
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|1
|Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jaden Betton (#10, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adrian Lee (#50, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-4
|0
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|1
|Jemeal Goines (#44, 6-4, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-2, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1