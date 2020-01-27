Box: De Smet 70, Liberty (Wentzville) 35
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)12119335
De Smet2119191170
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-121-2678/48889/64
De Smet12-52-1977/70821/59
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)13601-11
Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)90302
Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)63000
Jaden Betton (#10, So.)42001
Adrian Lee (#50, So.)21000
Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)1001-22
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, Jr.)17703-40
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, Jr.)156102
Yaya Keita (#24, 6-9, Jr.)15701-11
Jemeal Goines (#44, 6-4, So.)7301-20
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-3, So.)63001
Thomas Redmond (#13, 6-4, Jr.)51100
Rahmad Adams (#12, 6-2, Jr.)30102
Rico Barfield (#32, 6-1, Jr.)21001
