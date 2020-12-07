 Skip to main content
Box: De Soto 61, Hillsboro 55
Box: De Soto 61, Hillsboro 55

1234Final
De Soto1512171761
Hillsboro129191555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto2-20-0228/57233/58
Hillsboro1-30-0217/54254/64
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (So.)174-63-701
Zach Whaley (Sr.)142-43-71-33
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)81-22-500
Eric Schneider (Sr.)71-41-22-24
Ryan Cox (Sr.)42-3002
Werner Finder (Sr.)301-201
Kyle Besand (Sr.)21-200-20
