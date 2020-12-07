Box: De Soto 61, Hillsboro 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|15
|12
|17
|17
|61
|Hillsboro
|12
|9
|19
|15
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|2-2
|0-0
|228/57
|233/58
|Hillsboro
|1-3
|0-0
|217/54
|254/64
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (So.)
|17
|4-6
|3-7
|0
|1
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|14
|2-4
|3-7
|1-3
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Ryan Cox (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Werner Finder (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kyle Besand (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|0
