Box: De Soto 53, Affton 48
1234Final
De Soto146151853
Affton155151348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto8-161-31253/521357/57
Affton6-152-3959/401214/51
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Hercules (#11, Sr.)165-82-700
Codey Recht (#1, So.)142-63-61-20
Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez (#4)73-30-11-20
Kaleb Recht (#5, Sr.)61-21-51-40
Michael Mason (#22)301-200
Jalen Johnson (#3)2002-20
