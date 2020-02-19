Box: De Soto 53, Affton 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|14
|6
|15
|18
|53
|Affton
|15
|5
|15
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|8-16
|1-3
|1253/52
|1357/57
|Affton
|6-15
|2-3
|959/40
|1214/51
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Hercules (#11, Sr.)
|16
|5-8
|2-7
|0
|0
|Codey Recht (#1, So.)
|14
|2-6
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez (#4)
|7
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Kaleb Recht (#5, Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-5
|1-4
|0
|Michael Mason (#22)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Jalen Johnson (#3)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0