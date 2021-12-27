 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Decatur MacArthur 53, Edwardsville 44
0 comments

Box: Decatur MacArthur 53, Edwardsville 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Edwardsville87161344
Decatur MacArthur1314131353
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville6-51-2476/43471/43
Decatur MacArthur1-00-053/544/4
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Spiller (#3, G, So.)183-73-43-61
Lucas Greer (#14, G, Sr.)81-12-40-21
Hersch Greene (#11, F, Sr.)63-3002
Malik Allen (#2, G, So.)51-21-303
Alec Marchetto (#15, G, So.)30-11-301
Shaun Pacette (#32, Sr.)21-30-100
Jordan Bush (#4, G, Jr.)21-1000
Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News