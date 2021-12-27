Box: Decatur MacArthur 53, Edwardsville 44

|1
|Edwardsville
|Decatur MacArthur
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|6-5
|1-2
|476/43
|471/43
|Decatur MacArthur
|1-0
|0-0
|53/5
|44/4
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Spiller (#3, G, So.)
|18
|3-7
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|Lucas Greer (#14, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|Hersch Greene (#11, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Malik Allen (#2, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|Alec Marchetto (#15, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|Shaun Pacette (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jordan Bush (#4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
