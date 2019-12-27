Box: Doss (Ky.) 57, Breese Central 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Doss (Ky.)
|13
|13
|12
|19
|57
|Breese Central
|11
|18
|2
|17
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Doss (Ky.)
|2-1
|0-0
|158/53
|146/49
|Breese Central
|4-6
|1-1
|488/163
|528/176
|Doss (Ky.)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caroll (#11)
|24
|8
|2
|2-4
|2
|Robertson (#5)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|1
|Moss (#4)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|4
|Glover (#10)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Anderson
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Davie (#22)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|28
|10
|0
|8-12
|1
|Kyle Athmer (#40, C)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|2
|Brady Moore (#23)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Parker Loepker (#50, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Dalton Boruff (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4