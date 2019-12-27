Box: Doss (Ky.) 57, Breese Central 48
Box: Doss (Ky.) 57, Breese Central 48

  • 0
1234Final
Doss (Ky.)1313121957
Breese Central111821748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Doss (Ky.)2-10-0158/53146/49
Breese Central4-61-1488/163528/176
Doss (Ky.)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Caroll (#11)24822-42
Robertson (#5)12404-41
Moss (#4)10122-24
Glover (#10)51102
Anderson4102-24
Davie (#22)2002-43
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)281008-121
Kyle Athmer (#40, C)8211-32
Brady Moore (#23)5012-20
Parker Loepker (#50, Sr.)42005
Dalton Boruff (#5)2100-11
Nicholas Warnecke (#33)1001-24
