Box: Du Quoin 79, Red Bud 44
1234Final
Red Bud131910244
Du Quoin332814479
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud0-20-095/48150/75
Du Quoin1-00-079/4044/22
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)165200
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)7301-21
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)6202-23
Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)51102
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)4004-53
Evan Dressel (#15, 5-8, Jr.)3003-31
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)2100-24
Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)1001-33
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
