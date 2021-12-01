Box: Du Quoin 79, Red Bud 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|13
|19
|10
|2
|44
|Du Quoin
|33
|28
|14
|4
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|0-2
|0-0
|95/48
|150/75
|Du Quoin
|1-0
|0-0
|79/40
|44/22
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-5
|3
|Evan Dressel (#15, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-3
|1
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
