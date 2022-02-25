 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: DuBourg 54, McKinley 46

1234Final
McKinley48191546
DuBourg1211121954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley10-85-31194/66972/54
DuBourg12-93-41115/621140/63

McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuBourgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eddie Weekly (#10, 6-1, SG, Sr.)196-101-44-50
Jalen Davis (#12, 6-1, SG, Jr.)143-52-62-40
LeMond Shaw (#5, 6-7, SG, Sr.)104-60-22-20
Kevin Henson (#3, 5-8, PG, So.)52-301-20
Dampier Evans (#15, 6-6, PF, Sr.)42-7000
Christian Newcombe (#22, 6-0, SG, Sr.)21-30-100
