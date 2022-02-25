Box: DuBourg 54, McKinley 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|4
|8
|19
|15
|46
|DuBourg
|12
|11
|12
|19
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|10-8
|5-3
|1194/66
|972/54
|DuBourg
|12-9
|3-4
|1115/62
|1140/63
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|DuBourg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eddie Weekly (#10, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|19
|6-10
|1-4
|4-5
|0
|Jalen Davis (#12, 6-1, SG, Jr.)
|14
|3-5
|2-6
|2-4
|0
|LeMond Shaw (#5, 6-7, SG, Sr.)
|10
|4-6
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Kevin Henson (#3, 5-8, PG, So.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Dampier Evans (#15, 6-6, PF, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Newcombe (#22, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0