Box: DuBourg 68, Windsor (Imperial) 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|11
|14
|18
|25
|68
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|15
|14
|18
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|2-3
|0-1
|268/54
|302/60
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-3
|0-0
|469/94
|428/86
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-6
|0
|Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-2
|0
|Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
