Box: DuBourg 68, Windsor (Imperial) 55
1234Final
DuBourg1114182568
Windsor (Imperial)815141855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg2-30-1268/54302/60
Windsor (Imperial)5-30-0469/94428/86
DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)20622-60
Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)15141-20
Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)153300
Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)3101-20
Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)21000
