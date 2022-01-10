 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: DuBourg 75, Farmington 59
1234Final
DuBourg1621132575
Farmington513192259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg4-51-1447/50535/59
Farmington6-50-0651/72645/72
DuBourgPtsFG3FGFTFL
LeMond Shaw (#5, 6-7, SG, Sr.)20419-94
Dampier Evans (#15, 6-6, PF, Sr.)17703-60
Christian Newcombe (#22, 6-0, SG, Sr.)153300
Jalen Davis (#12, 6-1, SG, Jr.)11312-20
Eddie Weekly (#10, 6-1, SG, Sr.)10213-43
Kevin Henson (#3, 5-8, PG, So.)21000
DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
