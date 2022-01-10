Box: DuBourg 75, Farmington 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|16
|21
|13
|25
|75
|Farmington
|5
|13
|19
|22
|59
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|4-5
|1-1
|447/50
|535/59
|Farmington
|6-5
|0-0
|651/72
|645/72
|DuBourg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|LeMond Shaw (#5, 6-7, SG, Sr.)
|20
|4
|1
|9-9
|4
|Dampier Evans (#15, 6-6, PF, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-6
|0
|Christian Newcombe (#22, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Jalen Davis (#12, 6-1, SG, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|0
|Eddie Weekly (#10, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Kevin Henson (#3, 5-8, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.