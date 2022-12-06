 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 57, Clayton 51

  • 0
1234Final
Clayton141791151
Duchesne912191757
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton2-20-0213/53208/52
Duchesne1-00-057/1451/13

ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Fauss (#5, Sr.)212-83-108-93
Terry Thomas (#3, Sr.)93-31-203
Eli Fauss (#15, So.)82-31-11-14
Alex Vidal (#14, Jr.)72-21-200
Bennett Espe (Jr.)42-20-402
Luke Nissenholz (#10, So.)21-10-103
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
