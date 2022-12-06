Box: Duchesne 57, Clayton 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|14
|17
|9
|11
|51
|Duchesne
|9
|12
|19
|17
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|2-2
|0-0
|213/53
|208/52
|Duchesne
|1-0
|0-0
|57/14
|51/13
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Fauss (#5, Sr.)
|21
|2-8
|3-10
|8-9
|3
|Terry Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|Eli Fauss (#15, So.)
|8
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|4
|Alex Vidal (#14, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Bennett Espe (Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|Luke Nissenholz (#10, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.