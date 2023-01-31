 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 58, Priory 55

1234Final
Priory159151655
Duchesne1418151158
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory9-121-31019/49963/46
Duchesne7-122-31052/501123/53

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)249-130-36-82
Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)165-81-83-53
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)602-600
Gabe Leung (#30, Sr.)52-401-23
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)42-30-405
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
