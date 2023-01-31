Box: Duchesne 58, Priory 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|15
|9
|15
|16
|55
|Duchesne
|14
|18
|15
|11
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|9-12
|1-3
|1019/49
|963/46
|Duchesne
|7-12
|2-3
|1052/50
|1123/53
People are also reading…
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|24
|9-13
|0-3
|6-8
|2
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)
|16
|5-8
|1-8
|3-5
|3
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-6
|0
|0
|Gabe Leung (#30, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|5
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.