Box: Duchesne 67, Valley Park 64

Final
Valley Park64
Duchesne67
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park2-50-0316/45404/58
Duchesne2-00-0124/18115/16

Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)236-133-82-61
Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)157-170-31-15
Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)132-32-103-43
David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)93-60-33-52
Paul Freygang (#13, 6-3, F, Jr.)42-200-24
Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)30-21-305
