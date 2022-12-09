Box: Duchesne 67, Valley Park 64

|Final
|Valley Park
|64
|Duchesne
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|2-5
|0-0
|316/45
|404/58
|Duchesne
|2-0
|0-0
|124/18
|115/16
People are also reading…
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|6-13
|3-8
|2-6
|1
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|15
|7-17
|0-3
|1-1
|5
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-3
|2-10
|3-4
|3
|David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0-3
|3-5
|2
|Paul Freygang (#13, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|5