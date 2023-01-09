Box: Duchesne 69, Brentwood 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|13
|17
|26
|13
|69
|Brentwood
|11
|9
|13
|16
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|4-7
|0-2
|614/56
|668/61
|Brentwood
|4-7
|1-1
|545/50
|561/51
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|21
|6-11
|2-4
|3-3
|5
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|16
|2-6
|4-8
|0-2
|2
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-1
|2-4
|2
|David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-1
|0
|0
|Drew Heischmidt (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|Sam Jost (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Paul Freygang (#13, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.