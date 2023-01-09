 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 69, Brentwood 49

1234Final
Duchesne1317261369
Brentwood119131649
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne4-70-2614/56668/61
Brentwood4-71-1545/50561/51

DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)216-112-43-35
Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)162-64-80-22
Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)113-61-12-42
David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)105-70-100
Drew Heischmidt (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)72-21-103
Sam Jost (#5, 5-11, G, So.)21-3002
Paul Freygang (#13, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-1002
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
