Box: Duchesne 49, Borgia 43
0 comments

1234Final
Borgia000043
Duchesne000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia7-72-2727/52680/49
Duchesne6-111-2726/52847/60
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Mark Yarborough (#20, 6-0, PG, So.)16233-30
Ryan Gancarz (#5, 6-0, G, So.)15043-42
Kyle Fischer (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)10220-12
Mitchell DeGuentz (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)42002
Cam Lee (#3, 6-0, G, Fr.)4200-10
