Box: Duchesne 49, Borgia 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|7-7
|2-2
|727/52
|680/49
|Duchesne
|6-11
|1-2
|726/52
|847/60
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mark Yarborough (#20, 6-0, PG, So.)
|16
|2
|3
|3-3
|0
|Ryan Gancarz (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|15
|0
|4
|3-4
|2
|Kyle Fischer (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|2
|Mitchell DeGuentz (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0