Box: Dupo 55, Lebanon, Illinois 42

|Final
|Dupo
|55
|Lebanon, Illinois
|42
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Dupo
|2-6
|1-1
|266/33
|460/58
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-5
|0-1
|156/20
|275/34
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Mantz (#3)
|16
|4-5
|2-4
|2-7
|0
|Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|0
|A.J. Williams (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|Freddie McMahon (#1)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sam Stoffel (#55)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Trey Chadduck (#42)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ashton Stein (#23, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Dupo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
