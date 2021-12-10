 Skip to main content
Box: Dupo 55, Lebanon, Illinois 42
Final
Dupo55
Lebanon, Illinois42
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Dupo2-61-1266/33460/58
Lebanon, Illinois0-50-1156/20275/34
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Mantz (#3)164-52-42-70
Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)123-52-400
A.J. Williams (#10, Sr.)81-42-400
Freddie McMahon (#1)72-31-300
Sam Stoffel (#55)52-301-20
Trey Chadduck (#42)42-3000
Ashton Stein (#23, So.)301-100
Dupo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
