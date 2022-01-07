Box: East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|10
|8
|11
|18
|47
|O'Fallon
|13
|13
|7
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|13-3
|5-0
|982/61
|801/50
|O'Fallon
|15-3
|5-2
|1055/66
|804/50
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|21
|10-17
|0-2
|1-1
|5
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|16
|8-12
|0-1
|0
|0
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|1
|Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
