 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 44
0 comments

Box: East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
East St. Louis108111847
O'Fallon131371144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis13-35-0982/61801/50
O'Fallon15-35-21055/66804/50
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)2110-170-21-15
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)168-120-100
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)42-7001
Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)41-102-21
Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)21-2002
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)84002
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)84001
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)84000
Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)72104
Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)5110-11
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)4011-22
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)30100
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)1001-21
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News