Box: East St. Louis 53, Edwardsville 28
1234Final
Edwardsville31051028
East St. Louis1216101553
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville7-81-3626/42664/44
East St. Louis12-34-0935/62757/50
Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)167-120-12-21
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)132-33-501
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)94-901-20
Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)30-11-500
Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)30-11-201
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)31-50-11-22
Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-10-301
Cameron Boone (#20, 6-9, C, Jr.)21-1002
Davis Bynum (#25, 6-6, G, So.)21-10-100
