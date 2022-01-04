Box: East St. Louis 53, Edwardsville 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|3
|10
|5
|10
|28
|East St. Louis
|12
|16
|10
|15
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|7-8
|1-3
|626/42
|664/44
|East St. Louis
|12-3
|4-0
|935/62
|757/50
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|16
|7-12
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|1
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|Cameron Boone (#20, 6-9, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Davis Bynum (#25, 6-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
