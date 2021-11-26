 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 59, Rockford East 48
Box: East St. Louis 59, Rockford East 48

1234Final
East St. Louis223122259
Rockford East1011171048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis2-00-0123/6293/46
Rockford East0-10-048/2459/30
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)3113-200-35-73
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)208-111-31-11
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)52-801-10
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)30-11-600
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
