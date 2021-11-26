Box: East St. Louis 59, Rockford East 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|22
|3
|12
|22
|59
|Rockford East
|10
|11
|17
|10
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|2-0
|0-0
|123/62
|93/46
|Rockford East
|0-1
|0-0
|48/24
|59/30
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|31
|13-20
|0-3
|5-7
|3
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|20
|8-11
|1-3
|1-1
|1
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-8
|0
|1-1
|0
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.