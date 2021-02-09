Box: East St. Louis 60, Alton 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|10
|15
|19
|16
|60
|Alton
|13
|9
|6
|19
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|1-1
|1-1
|117/58
|113/56
|Alton
|0-2
|0-2
|87/44
|121/60
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Stevenson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|17
|3-3
|3-11
|2-2
|3
|David Granger (#25, 6-7, Sr.)
|14
|4-7
|1-2
|3-3
|2
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, So.)
|13
|5-6
|0-2
|3-3
|1
|Jalen Watson (#10, 6-6, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|0
|5-7
|3
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-2, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|0
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
