 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: East St. Louis 60, Alton 47
0 comments

Box: East St. Louis 60, Alton 47

  • 0
1234Final
East St. Louis1015191660
Alton13961947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis1-11-1117/58113/56
Alton0-20-287/44121/60
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Stevenson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)173-33-112-23
David Granger (#25, 6-7, Sr.)144-71-23-32
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, So.)135-60-23-31
Jalen Watson (#10, 6-6, Sr.)113-805-73
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-2, Jr.)301-600
Christian Jones (#1, 6-4, Jr.)21-20-203
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Yadier Molina looking forward to 18th season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports