Box: East St. Louis 61, Collinsville 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|East St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|3-3
|1-2
|341/57
|289/48
|East St. Louis
|6-1
|2-0
|477/80
|369/62
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|20
|6-13
|2-4
|2-3
|3
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|16
|6-12
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-1
|0
|3
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|1
