Box: East St. Louis 61, Collinsville 55
1234Final
Collinsville000055
East St. Louis000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville3-31-2341/57289/48
East St. Louis6-12-0477/80369/62
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)206-132-42-33
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)166-121-31-41
Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)72-51-103
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)63-6001
Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)63-5002
Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)301-300
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)30-11-501
