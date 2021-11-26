Box: East St. Louis 64, Rockford Auburn 45

|1
|Final
|East St. Louis
|20
|13
|16
|15
|64
|Rockford Auburn
|9
|18
|9
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|45/45
|Rockford Auburn
|0-1
|0-0
|45/45
|64/64
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|17
|8-15
|0
|1-2
|2
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|16
|6-8
|0
|4-6
|0
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-17
|0
|4-5
|3
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Curtis Bownes (#10, 6-5, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
