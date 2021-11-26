 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 64, Rockford Auburn 45
Box: East St. Louis 64, Rockford Auburn 45

1234Final
East St. Louis2013161564
Rockford Auburn9189945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis1-00-064/6445/45
Rockford Auburn0-10-045/4564/64
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)178-1501-22
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)166-804-60
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)103-1704-53
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)61-41-21-23
Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)51-31-101
Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)31-10-11-20
Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)30-11-101
Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-4003
Curtis Bownes (#10, 6-5, F, So.)21-1001
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
