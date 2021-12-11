Box: East St. Louis 72, Blair Oaks 63

|1
|East St. Louis
|18
|16
|20
|18
|72
|Blair Oaks
|10
|15
|14
|24
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|7-1
|2-0
|549/69
|432/54
|Blair Oaks
|0-1
|0-0
|63/8
|72/9
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|20
|6-11
|2-2
|2-2
|4
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-11
|0
|3-4
|0
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-11
|0
|0
|0
|Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|0
|Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|0
|4-4
|0
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
