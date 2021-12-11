 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 72, Blair Oaks 63
1234Final
East St. Louis1816201872
Blair Oaks1015142463
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis7-12-0549/69432/54
Blair Oaks0-10-063/872/9
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)206-112-22-24
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)177-1103-40
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)105-11000
Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)903-500
Howard Canslor (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)602-500
Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)42-5000
Jaden Hale (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)401-41-20
Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)40-304-40
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
