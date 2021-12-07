 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 90, Alton 44
1234Final
Alton9208744
East St. Louis2819271690
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-50-2246/49332/66
East St. Louis5-11-0416/83314/63
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)229-120-24-40
Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)177-131-401
Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)115-701-10
Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)112-92-31-11
Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)104-502-23
Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)81-42-40-11
Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)602-500
Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)301-100
Davis Bynum (#25, 6-6, G, So.)21-2000
