Box: East St. Louis 90, Alton 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|9
|20
|8
|7
|44
|East St. Louis
|28
|19
|27
|16
|90
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|0-5
|0-2
|246/49
|332/66
|East St. Louis
|5-1
|1-0
|416/83
|314/63
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-6, G, Jr.)
|22
|9-12
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|17
|7-13
|1-4
|0
|1
|Demarion Brown (#35, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-1
|0
|Daveon Hawkins (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-9
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|Amori Johnson (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-2
|3
|Brian Bess (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|1-4
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|Robert McCline (6-0, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Mackenly Falconer (#5, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Davis Bynum (#25, 6-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
