Box: Eureka 42, Hazelwood Central 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|6
|7
|18
|11
|42
|Hazelwood Central
|13
|0
|4
|17
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|3-2
|1-0
|200/40
|176/35
|Hazelwood Central
|4-2
|0-1
|338/68
|286/57
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|0-3
|2-6
|2-2
|2
|Travis Green (#2, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|Chaz Hodge (6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|McKinley Williams (#21, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Donovan Howard (#33, 6-5, For, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3