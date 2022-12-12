 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Eureka 42, Hazelwood Central 34

1234Final
Eureka67181142
Hazelwood Central13041734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka3-21-0200/40176/35
Hazelwood Central4-20-1338/68286/57

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)80-32-62-22
Travis Green (#2, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)84-50-104
Chaz Hodge (6-1, Gua, Jr.)51-11-10-22
McKinley Williams (#21, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)41-30-12-40
Donovan Howard (#33, 6-5, For, Sr.)42-50-102
Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)30-21-301
Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21-20-103
