Box: Eureka 46, Webster Groves 37

|Final
|Eureka
|46
|Webster Groves
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|6-3
|1-0
|346/38
|305/34
|Webster Groves
|1-6
|0-0
|354/39
|417/46
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|10
|3-6
|0-3
|4-4
|4
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|10
|4-6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-4
|4
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Holmes Hansen (#25, SF, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4