Box: Eureka 46, Webster Groves 37

  • 0
Final
Eureka46
Webster Groves37
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka6-31-0346/38305/34
Webster Groves1-60-0354/39417/46

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)103-60-34-44
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)104-60-22-30
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)82-504-44
CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)42-3003
Holmes Hansen (#25, SF, Jr.)30-11-103
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)21-20-204
