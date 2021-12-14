 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 55, Hazelwood Central 53
1234Final
Hazelwood Central1113161353
Eureka912122255
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central1-20-1178/59175/58
Eureka5-01-0312/104209/70
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)22253-51
Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)111301
Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)9401-22
Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)6202-20
Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)5110-14
Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)2100-10
