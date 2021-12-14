Box: Eureka 55, Hazelwood Central 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|11
|13
|16
|13
|53
|Eureka
|9
|12
|12
|22
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|1-2
|0-1
|178/59
|175/58
|Eureka
|5-0
|1-0
|312/104
|209/70
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|22
|2
|5
|3-5
|1
|Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|4
|Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
Tags
