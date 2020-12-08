Box: Eureka 57, Northwest Cedar Hill 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Eureka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-2
|0-0
|81/40
|130/65
|Eureka
|1-0
|0-0
|57/28
|30/15
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Laudel (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|1
|Trace Ruckman (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|4
|Nate Parker (#24, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|1
|Caiden Roellig (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Vardeman (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.