Box: Eureka 62, Lutheran South 45
1234Final
Lutheran South128101545
Eureka1118171662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-80-1395/44590/66
Eureka7-21-0563/63429/48
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, C, Jr.)12320-23
Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)10402-21
Collin Akerson (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)8211-23
Logan Slinkard (#13, 6-5, F, Jr.)6300-11
Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)6202-43
Chris Lind (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)30101
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)16702-23
Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)132300
Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)102203
Cole Olivio (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)8015-81
Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)7112-22
Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)60204
Gavin Bartley (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)21002
