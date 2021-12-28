Box: Eureka 62, Lutheran South 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|12
|8
|10
|15
|45
|Eureka
|11
|18
|17
|16
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-8
|0-1
|395/44
|590/66
|Eureka
|7-2
|1-0
|563/63
|429/48
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0-2
|3
|Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Collin Akerson (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|3
|Logan Slinkard (#13, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Chris Lind (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Cole Olivio (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|1
|5-8
|1
|Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Gavin Bartley (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
