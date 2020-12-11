Box: Eureka 67, Seckman 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|13
|9
|19
|14
|55
|Eureka
|20
|7
|22
|18
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-1
|0-0
|128/64
|131/66
|Eureka
|2-0
|0-0
|124/62
|85/42
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trace Ruckman (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Nate Parker (#24, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Luke Laudel (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-6
|2
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|2
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Luke Vardeman (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Caiden Roellig (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
