 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Eureka 67, Seckman 55
0 comments

Box: Eureka 67, Seckman 55

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Seckman139191455
Eureka207221867
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-10-0128/64131/66
Eureka2-00-0124/6285/42
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trace Ruckman (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)174304
Nate Parker (#24, 6-3, G, Sr.)14602-21
Luke Laudel (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)14224-62
Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)8113-42
Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Jr.)6300-13
Luke Vardeman (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)5103-32
Caiden Roellig (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)3101-24
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports