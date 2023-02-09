|Final
|North County
|56
|Farmington
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|10-11
|1-3
|1261/60
|1233/59
|Farmington
|7-7
|0-2
|811/39
|862/41
People are also reading…
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|24
|6-14
|2-7
|6-6
|4
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-2
|0
|1
|Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-7
|0
|0
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-2
|1-1
|5
|Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.