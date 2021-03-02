 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Farmington 78, Festus 65
0 comments

Box: Farmington 78, Festus 65

  • 0
1234Final
Festus000065
Farmington000078
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus19-67-11647/661411/56
Farmington11-40-11088/44899/36
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Arhmad Branch (#1, 5-10, So.)248-152-72-41
Cole Rickermann (#12, 6-0, Jr.)193-84-101-14
Collin Reando (#22, 6-1, Sr.)105-70-104
Collin Weinhaus (#2, 5-9, Jr.)602-702
Connor Westhoff (#24, 5-11, Jr.)21-2000
JD Mcdowell (#30, 6-4, Sr.)20-102-21
Desmond Davis (#32, 6-0, Sr.)21-4003
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports