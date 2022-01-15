Box: Father McGivney 50, O'Fallon First Baptist 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|12
|12
|9
|17
|50
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|8
|9
|8
|12
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|8-9
|1-1
|869/51
|911/54
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|0-1
|0-0
|37/2
|50/3
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|16
|8-12
|0
|0
|2
|Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)
|13
|3-10
|1-4
|4-4
|4
|Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|10
|1-4
|1-3
|5-8
|2
|Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|Ryker Keller (#21)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.