Box: Father McGivney 50, O'Fallon First Baptist 37
Box: Father McGivney 50, O'Fallon First Baptist 37

1234Final
Father McGivney121291750
O'Fallon First Baptist8981237
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney8-91-1869/51911/54
O'Fallon First Baptist0-10-037/250/3
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)168-12002
Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)133-101-44-44
Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)101-41-35-82
Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)42-40-102
Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)40-31-21-24
Ryker Keller (#21)30-21-202
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
