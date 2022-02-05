 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 78, Lebanon, Illinois 36

1234Final
Father McGivney000078
Lebanon, Illinois000036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney14-132-11437/531397/52
Lebanon, Illinois0-130-5436/16772/29

Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)249-162-300
Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)204-73-53-40
Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)172-53-64-40
Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)73-40-21-20
Devon Silhavey (#25, 6-1, Sr.)31-30-11-20
Braden Reichmanm (#42, Jr.)301-100
Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)21-4000
Noah Garner (#3, 5-11, So.)21-1000
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
