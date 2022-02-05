Box: Father McGivney 78, Lebanon, Illinois 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|14-13
|2-1
|1437/53
|1397/52
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-13
|0-5
|436/16
|772/29
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)
|24
|9-16
|2-3
|0
|0
|Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)
|20
|4-7
|3-5
|3-4
|0
|Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|17
|2-5
|3-6
|4-4
|0
|Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Devon Silhavey (#25, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Braden Reichmanm (#42, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Garner (#3, 5-11, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.