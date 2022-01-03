 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fatima 82, Owensville 38
0 comments

Box: Fatima 82, Owensville 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fatima000082
Owensville000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fatima2-00-0132/6686/43
Owensville3-60-1452/226535/268
Fatima
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Payne (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)84-800-11
Layne Evans (#13, 6-0, F, So.)73-601-10
Will Lauth (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)60-32-600
Landon Valley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)62-60-12-21
Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)51-51-500
Charlie Whelan (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)301-202
Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-20-101
Bailey Wehmeyer (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)10-20-11-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News