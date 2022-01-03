Box: Fatima 82, Owensville 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fatima
|0
|0
|0
|0
|82
|Owensville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
-
Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship
-
MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987
-
Webster Groves holds off De Smet in overtime
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Kramer reaches milestone as SLUH bests Lift for Life
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fatima
|2-0
|0-0
|132/66
|86/43
|Owensville
|3-6
|0-1
|452/226
|535/268
|Fatima
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Payne (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0-1
|1
|Layne Evans (#13, 6-0, F, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Will Lauth (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-6
|0
|0
|Landon Valley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-5
|0
|0
|Charlie Whelan (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Bailey Wehmeyer (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.