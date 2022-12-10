Box: Fayette Ware (Tenn.) 70, De Smet 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fayette Ware (Tenn.)
|20
|19
|14
|17
|70
|De Smet
|14
|11
|28
|12
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fayette Ware (Tenn.)
|1-0
|0-0
|70/70
|65/65
|De Smet
|4-1
|0-0
|304/304
|276/276
|Fayette Ware (Tenn.)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|24
|9
|0
|6-8
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-8
|0
|Ta'Shawn Henton (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dillon Duff (#3, 6-4, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Owen Duff (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0