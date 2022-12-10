 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fayette Ware (Tenn.) 70, De Smet 65

1234Final
Fayette Ware (Tenn.)2019141770
De Smet1411281265
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fayette Ware (Tenn.)1-00-070/7065/65
De Smet4-10-0304/304276/276

Fayette Ware (Tenn.)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)24906-80
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)16226-80
Ta'Shawn Henton (#10, 5-11, G, So.)72100
Dillon Duff (#3, 6-4, G, So.)60200
Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)5201-10
Owen Duff (#11, 6-0, G, So.)42000
D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)21000
Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)1001-20
