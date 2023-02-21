|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|6-18
|1-5
|1184/49
|1377/57
|Festus
|20-6
|6-2
|1737/72
|1445/60
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Arhmad Branch (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|23
|8-11
|1-3
|4-4
|0
|Carter Roth (#22, 5-9, Jr.)
|15
|0
|5-10
|0
|0
|Logan Cash (#11, 6-2, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0
|0
|2
|Hayden Bates (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|0
|Dashawn Bridgett (#5, 6-2, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremy Davis-Mayes (#10, 5-10, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Leuntae Williams (#20, 5-7, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1