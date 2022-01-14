 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Festus 64, Hillsboro 53
Box: Festus 64, Hillsboro 53

1234Final
Festus000064
Hillsboro000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus11-34-0909/65698/50
Hillsboro10-52-2926/66755/54
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)2612-150-72-23
Noah Holland (Jr.)162-93-93-43
Josh Allison (Jr.)42-4003
Payton Brown (So.)42-4004
Kieren Jones (Jr.)31-501-13
