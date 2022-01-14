Box: Festus 64, Hillsboro 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|11-3
|4-0
|909/65
|698/50
|Hillsboro
|10-5
|2-2
|926/66
|755/54
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|26
|12-15
|0-7
|2-2
|3
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|16
|2-9
|3-9
|3-4
|3
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Payton Brown (So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-1
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.