Box: Festus 68, Seckman 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|3-2
|0-0
|293/59
|276/55
|Seckman
|4-2
|0-0
|420/84
|349/70
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-5
|2-5
|0
|0
|Anthony Westervelt (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|5-12
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|Nate White (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-3
|2-7
|1-2
|0
|Colin Debold (#1, 6-1, G, So.)
|8
|1-3
|2-8
|0
|0
|Ethan Miller (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-4
|0
|Riley Bradford (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|0
|Braxton Fowler (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|0
