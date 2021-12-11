 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Festus 68, Seckman 63
0 comments

Box: Festus 68, Seckman 63

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Festus000068
Seckman000063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus3-20-0293/59276/55
Seckman4-20-0420/84349/70
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)165-52-500
Anthony Westervelt (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)145-121-21-40
Nate White (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)112-32-71-20
Colin Debold (#1, 6-1, G, So.)81-32-800
Ethan Miller (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)62-602-40
Riley Bradford (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)51-21-600
Braxton Fowler (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)31-201-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News